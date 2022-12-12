McKnight earns C-USA Player of the Week after stellar performance against Wright State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball junior guard Dayvion McKnight put the team on his back on Saturday night, scoring half of WKU’s points in a 64-60 victory over Wright State and earning C-USA Player of the Week.

McKnight is the ninth player since at least 2010-11 to score at least 32 points, shoot at least 76% from the field, log at least three assists, at least four steals, and at least four rebounds.

He’s the first to accomplish the feat since March 2021 and only one other C-USA player has ever done it: Jon Elmore of Marshall in 2018.

The guard’s 32-point piece was the second 30-point game of his collegiate career. He shot 13 of 17 from the field, shooting 76%, and netted 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. He logged his impressive stat line in 35 minutes of play.

This is McKnight’s third Player of the Week award in his career and WKU’s second of the season.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.