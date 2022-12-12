One year after the tornadoes, Logan County is healing but still bears the scars

One year after the December 2021 tornadoes touched down and cut a path through the state, Logan County is still helping those affected.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Updated:
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly tornado outbreak cut a path through the state last December, many communities left in its wake are still rebuilding in the aftermath.

On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Chandler’s Chapel area of Logan County.

While it is a rural area of the county, the damage was no less traumatic to the families that live there than if it had struck a heavily populated area.

Nearly one hundred homes were damaged and over 40 were completely destroyed.

Farms lost outbuildings, chicken coops, and barns. One of the churches lost its steeple and the school lost windows and part of its roof. Only one injury was reported.

Logan County residents sprang into action to help their neighbors rebuild the structures that were lost. Groups like Federal Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross were also immediately on the scene to help out.

“One of the biggest things in this community is neighbors helping neighbors,” said Logan Chick, judge-executive for Logan County.

He credits Logan County Emergency Response and countless residents for helping their neighbors that morning.

“They all showed up and they all worked,” Chick said.

Community members and local businesses held fundraisers and donation drives to help with food, clothing, and shelter.

One year later, the remains of splintered trees leave a scar of the path the tornado took through the area, but Logan County has moved forward from that morning.

According to Judge Chick, a large percentage of those affected had homeowners’ insurance that quickly helped totally rebuild those homes.

The entire county came together to comfort those that lost so much that morning and are still helping those in need of assistance.

“I think we’re like other neighborhoods or counties in the state of Kentucky,” said Chick, “It was unbelievable just neighbors helping neighbors.”

