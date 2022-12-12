Road closed in Barren Co. for tree removal

Road Closure (gfx)
Road Closure (gfx)(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale has announced a road closure that may affect morning and evening commutes for some drivers beginning on December 12, 2022.

Bristletown Road, between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, is now closed to through traffic.

This is necessary due to the cutting down of some trees at this location.

Notice will be given when the road is reopened.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
Glasgow Police Department
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
The threat appears to not only target three local high schools in Southcentral Kentucky, but...
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell
Cole Scott, 22, remember brother, Cory Scott, 27, who died in Rockfield during last year's...
Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado
The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado

Latest News

Chick-fil-A Announces New Bowling Green Restaurant, Opening Dec. 15
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
Creekwood resident reflects on one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes.
Tornado survivor moves back to Creekwood neighborhood after losing everything
Bowling Green city leaders say around 300 permits have been issued for residential units since...
Bowling Green tornado survivors still trying to recover 1 year later
BG community gathers to ‘Light the Path’ on tornado anniversary
BG community gathers to ‘Light the Path’ on tornado anniversary