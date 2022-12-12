Road closed in Barren Co. for tree removal

GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Judge Executive, Micheal Hale has announced a road closure that may affect morning and evening commutes for some drivers beginning on December 12, 2022.

Bristletown Road, between Bristletown Hills and R.C. Woods Road, is now closed to through traffic.

This is necessary due to the cutting down of some trees at this location.

Notice will be given when the road is reopened.

