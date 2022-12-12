BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! After a cloudy and somewhat rainy weekend, we’re finally getting a completely dry day here.

Sunny and mild for Monday!

The start of the work week will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 50s later. Overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning is when more showers start to amplify. Wednesday, expect widespread showers throughout the day with temperatures near 60. Winds will be breezy as our next cold front pushes into our region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Partly sunny skies will carry us into the weekend but those temperatures are going to rapidly decrease.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 52. Low 35. Winds NE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for PM showers. High 59. Low 48. Winds SE at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers. High 60. Low 40. Winds SE at 13.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 70 (2015)

Record Low Today: -5 (1962)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.53″ (-0.14″)

So Far This Year: 41.12″ (-6.32″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.