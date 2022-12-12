Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
Glasgow Police Department
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
The threat appears to not only target three local high schools in Southcentral Kentucky, but...
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell
Cole Scott, 22, remember brother, Cory Scott, 27, who died in Rockfield during last year's...
Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado
The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado

Latest News

FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
Creekwood resident reflects on one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes.
Tornado survivor moves back to Creekwood neighborhood after losing everything
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested