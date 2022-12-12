VIDEO: Remembering the Bowling Green & KY tornadoes one year later

By WBKO News Staff, Gene Birk, Kelly Dean, Allie Hennard, Kalup Phillips, Kelly Austin and Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One year ago, the so-called Bowling Green Bubble was no more. South-central Kentucky experienced a deadly and devastating night that we will never forget.

WBKO News was live on the air on December 10th and into the early morning of December 11th. Our building was shaking as the storm rolled into Bowling Green - leaving behind a deadly path of destruction just a few hundred yards away from our studios on Russellville Road.

Recovery and rebuilding have been underway in the 12 months since that night. But we know the recovery is more than just new buildings; it’s an emotional recovery that will continue for years.

One year later, WBKO News shares just some of those stories of recovery. It’s a small snapshot of how far we’ve come.

