BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will remain dry for a majority of the day with clouds gradually increasing into the afternoon. Overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning is when more showers start to amplify.

Cloudy, breezy, and mild today before showers arrive Wednesday

Wednesday, expect widespread showers throughout the day with temperatures near 60. Winds will be breezy as our next cold front pushes into our region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Partly sunny skies will carry us into the weekend but those temperatures are going to rapidly decrease. Seeing temperatures dip down into the 20s by Friday evening.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight showers. High 59. Low 48. Winds E at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers. High 58. Low 40. Winds S at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 49. Low 32. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 70 (2015)

Record Low Today: -5 (1962)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.53″ (-0.14″)

So Far This Year: 41.12″ (-6.32″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.