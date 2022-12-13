Emmett Till protestors back in BG; talk aftermath of rally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally.

The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.

The group expressed discontent with the arrest of fellow protestor Najee Muhammad, as well as no arrest for Carolyn Bryant Donham, Till’s accuser.

The group takes issue with the charges released regarding Muhammad’s arrest.

Initially, police said Muhammad’s warrant was charged including aggravated battery on police firefighter or EMT and resisting arrest.

Police have recently clarified that these were prior charges, not on the warrant he was arrested on. However, he did have an active warrant for theft, burglary, using sham legal process, and tampering with records.

Meanwhile, the group is demanding the release of Muhammad.

“The Emmett Till Coalition for Justice demands one Bowling Green Sheriff released Najee Muhammad immediately,” said Mmoja Ajabu, founder of the Veterans Association of African Descent. “You arrested him under false circumstances. He didn’t assault a police officer.”

The group is also still calling for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham.

They cite a warrant out of Leflore County, Mississippi, found in June of this year. However, a grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict Donham in August. That grand jury heard seven hours of testimony, but according to CNN, determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Donham.

“Even if the government could prove she recanted her prior state court testimony, the federal government could not prosecute her for perjury for her 1955 testimony. Perjury in state court is not a federal offense. Moreover, the statute of limitations, the deadline for bringing a prosecution, expired in 1960,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.

A list of demands from the group also asks for the eviction of Donham from her Bowling Green apartment and for city and state leaders to censure Donham and “denounce her and declare her an undesirable person in the city of Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky.”

