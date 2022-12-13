HOTEL INC cuts ribbon on newly remodeled facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - HOTEL INC held its ribbon cutting for its newly remodeled facility this morning in the Delafield community.

The non-profit organization has been a part of the Bowling Green community for over 40 years, helping Warren County residents in crisis. They provide food security, housing and homeless services, and street medicine. This new campus is an important milestone for the work the organization does in the west end of Bowling Green.

Their name is an acronym for Helping Others Through Extending Love in the name of Christ.

Community leaders and elected officials were in attendance to celebrate this step in the organization’s renewal and expansion.

Warren County Public Library now has a new satellite branch in the facility.

“There is now a satellite branch in the library which will allow neighbors access to the internet and computers to use as well as access to books, videos, and opportunities to engage in different events that the library will sponsor here,” said Beth Carroll, Neighborhood Engagement Coordinator.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were encouraged to tour the building.

One of the highlights of the new remodel is the outdoor mural painted by artist Marlee Jones.

“This mural is a representation of our community here in Delafield,” said Rebecca Troxell, Navigator for HOTEL INC.

All community members are welcome to stop by the building at 1005 Boat Landing Rd.

