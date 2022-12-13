Local organizations donate food across southern Kentucky

Realtors Hope for Hunger and Feeding America deliver food to family resource centers
Feeding America trailer unloading pallets of donated food.
Feeding America and Realtors Hope for Hunger deliver food to school districts across southern Kentucky.(Derek Parham)
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Two local groups partnered to deliver over 100,000 servings of food to local families suffering from food insecurity this week.

Realtors Hope for Hunger and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland collected and delivered the food to nine area schools, which will be distributed to the school’s family resource centers.

“This is our eleventh year and we have collected over $4.7 million in donations. Every year, it gets bigger and bigger and our sponsorships are more and more,” said Angi Cline, the 2022 president of the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky. “However, with inflation, we’re not able to purchase the amount of servings that we have been able to do in the past.”

Monetary donations for the event were collected through the Realtors Hope for Hunger annual chili cook-off, leading to 80,000 servings of food donated. The remaining 20,000 servings were donated by Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.

“All schools have family resource centers, and that’s basically where our food goes to, that we were able to purchase through this event. It goes right back to our local schools.” said Cline.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

