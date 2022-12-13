Portion of 31-W Bypass to close Dec. 15-16
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Water Crews will have both northbound lanes of the Highway 31-W Bypass closed starting Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m.
The closure will be between Broadway Avenue and East 11th Avenue.
Crews anticipate the area will be open midday on Friday, Dec. 16 once a water valve has been replaced and concrete has cured.
Detour signage will be in place.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.