Portion of 31-W Bypass to close Dec. 15-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Water Crews will have both northbound lanes of the Highway 31-W Bypass closed starting Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m.

The closure will be between Broadway Avenue and East 11th Avenue.

Crews anticipate the area will be open midday on Friday, Dec. 16 once a water valve has been replaced and concrete has cured.

Detour signage will be in place.

