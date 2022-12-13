Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator

William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.(Barren Co. Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed.

William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation.

Former Barren County teacher arrested for sexually abusing victim again after getting out of jail
Former Barren County teacher indicted for sexually abusing student
Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student

Gardner’s attorney, Johnny Bell, withdrew from representing him on Friday in court.

According to court documents, Gardner originally signed a plea agreement recommending he serve a 17 year sentence on all counts, but in court Friday he wanted more time to review evidence against him and did not want to proceed with sentencing.

The Barren County Commonwealth Attorney’s office said that a new attorney could be appointed to represent him and that would allow him to withdraw his guilty plea.

The case was reset for Jan. 30.

If convicted, Gardner faces up to 70 years in prison.

