Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed.

William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation.

Gardner’s attorney, Johnny Bell, withdrew from representing him on Friday in court.

According to court documents, Gardner originally signed a plea agreement recommending he serve a 17 year sentence on all counts, but in court Friday he wanted more time to review evidence against him and did not want to proceed with sentencing.

The Barren County Commonwealth Attorney’s office said that a new attorney could be appointed to represent him and that would allow him to withdraw his guilty plea.

The case was reset for Jan. 30.

If convicted, Gardner faces up to 70 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.