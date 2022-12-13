Warren County man sentenced for murder

Shannon Eugene Ward was convicted of a shooting at a pub on Old Louisville Road in September 2020.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020.

The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.

Ward was arrested in September 2020 after a shooting on Old Louisville Road left Ellis “Wayne” Souders dead.

Officials say witnesses at Whiskey River Pub told them Ward shot Souders in the head for no apparent reason.

