Wednesday Wetness!

1-2″ of rain followed by colder air
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of Tuesday was nice, but clouds began to thicken during the afternoon ahead of an approaching frontal system. This front will deliver a couple of rounds of heavy rain to the area followed by MUCH colder air by week’s end!

One more unseasonably warm day Wednesday

On Wednesday, expect widespread showers throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy as our next cold front pushes into our region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Partly sunny skies will carry us into the weekend but those temperatures are going to rapidly decrease. After a seasonably cool Thursday, the core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! We stay chilly well into next week, with a slight chance for a rain or snow shower Monday night into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers. Breezy and mild. High 58. Low 40. Winds S at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 52. Low 32. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. High 43. Low 29. Winds W at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 76 (1927)

Record Low: -8 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.53″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 41.12″ (-6.62″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

