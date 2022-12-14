Austin Reed will return to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Austin Reed will leave the transfer portal and return to WKU next season.

Reed entered the portal last Monday and sent WKU into a frenzy about who would be the starting quarterback next season.

It was rumored that Reed had been in talks with Louisville and would be making the move to join the Cardinals roster with new head coach Jeff Bohm, but ultimately Reed decided to return to the Hill.

On his twitter account, Reed said " Go Tops. Happy to stay on the Hill.”

WKU will take on South Alabama next Wednesday night in the New Orleans Bowl at 8:15 CT on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.