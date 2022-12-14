Crime Stoppers: Police investigate multiple cases involving damaged HVAC systems

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, they responded to multiple reports of HVAC systems being damaged in attempted thefts.

One local business captured images of two suspects.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify and charge one suspect. Police records show Roderick Webster was charged in regard to this investigation.

Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify the second suspect, along with the vehicle captured in surveillance video.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

