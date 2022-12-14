Dish and Circle hold free concert to commemorate December tornado anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - December 11, 2021, a day that will live in infamy for much of Bowling Green. But, two networks are hoping to bring a bit of joy back to the community.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of last December’s tornadoes, DISH and Circle Network held a free concert at Van Meter Hall with country music star Lauren Alaina.

“It’s really about shining a light to this community and the residents and hearing their stories, what they went through, and how they overcame the adversity,” said DISH Network Executive Vice President, Amir Ahmed. “It’s about tonight, where you want to see some joy, you want to see some happiness, you want to see laughter and smiles.”

All done to honor Bowling Green citizens, first responders, and all those who made recovery possible.

“This is a community that never stops. This is a community that keeps moving forward day in and day out,” said Brent Childers, Director of Neighborhood and Community Services. “Disaster is part of that but also just the community spirit and just the neighborhood spirit that keep moving this community forward.”

A touching tribute to a town still trying to rebuild.

“Every neighbor, every impacted person, every survivor, their story is different, but we see that constant incremental step forward every day,” Childers said. “We will get through this as a community, we will continue and Bowling Green will be a better, stronger place post-disaster than it was before the tornado.”

And while this isn’t the first event the two networks have collaborated on, working together earlier in the week to provide free emergency preparedness kits, it’s also looking like it won’t be the last.

“We’re going to work with Circle Network in many more communities. We’re going to actually get back to Bowling Green, we’re not just going to walk away,” Ahmed said.

On top of paying tribute to tornado victims and the city of Bowling Green, Alaina will also be donating 20% of all merchandise proceeds from tonight’s concert to tornado relief.

For more information on tornado relief efforts, visit the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery website.

