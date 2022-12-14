Drying out and turning colder!

Weekend will feel frigid!
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was every bit as wet as advertised! Some spots have picked up more than 1″ of rain. Rain will be long gone by Thursday with breezy, colder conditions for week’s end!

Rain ends late tonight

Expect some sun to return Thursday after our gloomy, damp Wednesday. After a seasonably cool Thursday, the core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! We stay chilly well into next week, with a slight chance for a rain or snow shower Monday night into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 52. Low 32. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. High 45. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. High 39. Low 24. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: 0 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.66″

Monthly Precip: 2.19″ (0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 41.78″ (-6.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

