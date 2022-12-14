Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive.

The investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort operated by Charles Perkins, of Buffalo, was traveling north on Greensburg Road when he attempted to pass several vehicles in the southbound lane.

A 2022 Hyundai Tucson being operated by Brittany Shelton, of Magnolia, turned right off of Malcolm Drive onto Greensburg Road and into the path of the Perkin’s Escort, causing a head-on collision.

Perkins was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Larue County Coroner’s Office. Shelton was treated at the scene by Larue County EMS for minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Jesse Harp.

