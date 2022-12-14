Authorities report explosions in center of Ukrainian capital

Every day we're trying to find the best solutions to defend Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that municipal teams were in place after the blasts, and officials said the attack involved Iranian-made Shahed drones like those that Ukrainian authorities say have been involved in other Russian strikes in the country.

Shrapnel from a drone damaged two administrative buildings in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district, the Kyiv city administration said on its Telegram channel. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said Ukrainian forces had shot down 10 self-explosive drones over Kyiv and the region Wednesday.

The reported attacks come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

U.S. officials said Tuesday the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks in the war between the countries that erupted with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

U.S. officials also said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

Ukrainian authorities said that during the latest round of volleys on Dec. 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defense systems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
Shannon Eugene Ward of Elizabethtown sentenced to 40 years in jail for murder.
Warren County man sentenced for murder
Emmett Till protestors back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
Chick-fil-A Announces New Bowling Green Restaurant, Opening Dec. 15
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

Latest News

Joe Ditomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, had been missing for 10 days before they were rescued...
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
The two men were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off...
Tanker ship rescues 2 sailors who disappeared 10 days prior
DISH and Circle hold free concert to commemorate December tornado anniversary
DISH and Circle hold free concert to commemorate December tornado anniversary
“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer. I said, ‘I hope you make it home...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away