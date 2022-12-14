This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer O’Connor

This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer O’Connor, Audit Senior Manager at Carr, Riggs, & Ingram and Treasurer of the Board for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Jennifer volunteered in a second grade classroom at Richardsville Elementary School. The second grade curriculum, JA Our Community, uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Jennifer’s favorite part of JA is, “the excitement of the kids and the lasting impact that JA can have.” She also said, “I always look forward to the excitement that the students have to participate when I volunteer in the classroom. As a CPA, I see the importance of understanding financial literacy and love that it is an important component to the JA curriculum. Every time I go into the classroom, I gain respect for the work that our teachers do, it is wonderful to be able to go in and support/add to what they have been teaching.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

