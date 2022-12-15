Bowling Green Rotary presents $47,000 in grants to local organizations

Local family and organizations begins to rebuild after tragedy
The $47,000 in grants was given to the City of Bowling Green, Van Meter Road Disaster Relief, WKU School of Teacher Education, and the African American Museum.
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club awarded grants, totaling $47,000, to four community groups today, including the City of Bowling Green, Van Meter Road Disaster Relief, the Western Kentucky University School of Teacher Education, and the African American Museum.

“A lot of people hit the ground running in the beginning, and those things were needed. These things are going to come back in the end and maybe help out with some of the emotional support,” said Tracey Holland, the chairman of Disaster Relief Grants. “So it’s just kind of following up with some of the progress that’s already been made, and just kind of not forgetting these victims that have been hit hard.”

While each of these organizations is able to begin rebuilding, the funds donated through these grants allowed one family to begin healing. Cole Scott, whose brother, Cory Scott, died during the tornado, plans to use the grant money to continue his brother’s legacy.

“Cory was everything to me. He was the one. He was the light in our family. And he was the one that was out there breaking chains,” said Scott. “I told myself that I can’t do this without Cory lighting my path, and that path was very dark. I know that the valley is dark and that there’s light somewhere, and if I just keep walking, I’ll get to the light eventually.”

The grants were presented to each organization during the Rotary Club’s meeting at the Bowling Green Country Club. Each group plans to rebuild its organization while preparing to come back stronger in the future.

“I realized that Cory wasn’t the only one that could blaze this trail. He’s been trying to pass that torch to me for a while now, and all I had to do was take it. I took it, and there is a light in the valley, not just at the end of it,” said Scott.

