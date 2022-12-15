BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! We’re waking up to a couple stray showers this morning north of Bowling Green.

Dry and sunny for Thursday!

Temperatures will gradually warm up from the low 40s this morning to the upper 40s later. After a seasonably cool Thursday, the core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! We stay chilly well into next week, with a slight chance for a rain or snow shower Monday night into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 52. Low 32. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. High 45. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. High 39. Low 24. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 1.13″

So Far This Month: 2.66″ (0.54″)

So Far This Year: 42.25″ (-5.64″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

