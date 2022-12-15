Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy

By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy.

Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin.

During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

An undetermined amount of narcotics and money was taken before the suspects fled the scene.

Police said the suspects are described as being 6′5″ and 5′10″.

The case remains under investigation.

