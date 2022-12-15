Glasgow Police arrest man wanted in Tennessee for attempted murder, attempted carjacking

Adkisson
Adkisson(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has arrested a Tennessee man wanted for involvement in several crimes.

Issac Adkisson, 19, of Dickson, Tennessee, was arrested on Monday with indictments charges on a previous case including second-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit carjacking, dangerous felony employing firearm intent to go armed, criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved.

Earlier this month, Glasgow detectives began assisting the Christian County Sheriff’s Department in investigating Adkisson for his involvement in mulitple crimes in the Christian County area.

Detectives were able to recover evidence from Adkisson’s new resident in Glasgow linking him to crimes that had not yet been reported in Clarksville, Tennessee, according to police.

Detectives said they contacted Clarksville Police Department and provided them evidence of Adkisson’s involvement in other unsolved vehicle thefts and break-ins in the Clarksville area.

Adkisson’s arrest on Monday also included outstanding arrest warrants for Clarksville, Tennessee offenses with a bond amount of $75,000.

Further criminal charges are expected to be filed by the Clarksville Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, according to police.

He currently remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center and appeared in court on Dec. 15.

