Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.

The victim told police they did not know the sender but the Facebook message said “don’t go to church or school I’m a do a mass shooting. I’m coming to Bowling Green, Kentucky to do a mass shooting also.”

KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

The man was initially charged with this offence on November 22, 2022, by a federal criminal complaint.

KSP identified Morrison as the individual who sent the messages, and they went to his residence in Horse Cave, and located him.

Morrison was advised of his Miranda rights and admitted to sending the messages, but repeatedly claimed he did not intend to carry out his threat, according to police.

Morrison said he knew what messages he sent, he verified the Facebook account that sent the messages was his own and he admitted that he sent the messages, according to police.

Morrison was initially in court on Nov. 28 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, Morrison faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

There is no parole in the federal system.

