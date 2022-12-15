Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8

This will begin January 1, 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.

What does this sales tax mean for Kentuckians?

The bill says that only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from the sales tax on utility services.

This means if you own only one property and it is the place you pay your utility bills, you will not be affected.

However, if you own more than one property and/or lease those properties to tenants, those secondary properties will be subject to the utility taxes listed in Kentucky House Bill 8.

For Jason Humble, owner of Humble House Property Management, this sales tax could mean spending thousands of dollars more per year on the properties he owns in Western Kentucky.

“You are going to have the trickle-down effect. Somebody has to pay for that increase. Regarding the water bill, the owner pays anywhere from $2000 to $3000 per month for some of the bigger properties. That is an increase of $2000 to $3000 a year, so that has to go to somebody and that will go back to the tenants,” said Humble.

“Then we will hear the complaints from the tenants about why their rents are going up,” said Humble. “It is just that trickle-down effect that is going to affect all of these owners out here that are trying to provide housing for people and tenants.”

This is why Kim Phelps, senior director of Communications and Public Relations at Warren Rural Electric Co-op Corporation, is encouraging the community to fill out the utility tax exemption form, in case someone is incorrectly charged.

“Basically, what the form says is that you are declaring your primary residence,” said Phelps. “You are saying that, “where I have my electricity is my primary residence.” That is really a way to protect our members, and we are advocates for them. It is a way to protect our members to make sure that, when the sales tax does go into effect, they are not mistakenly taxed.”

Many utility companies across Southcentral Kentucky are urging their customers to fill out the UTILITY TAX EXEMPTION FORM before the deadline on December 15th.

According to their website, Warren Rural Electric Co-op Corporation residential members already received this tax exemption. However, they must submit a declaration of primary residence to their utility providers to verify their eligibility and preserve their residential tax exemption.

