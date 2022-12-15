KY Supreme Court Chief Justice celebrates retirement

KY Supreme Court Chief Justice celebrates retirement
KY Supreme Court Chief Justice celebrates retirement(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fellow Justices and city officials gathered in the Warren County Justice Center rotunda Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the retirement of Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice, John D. Minton Jr.

Having gotten his start in private practice, Minton later served as Warren County Circuit Judge from 1992 to 2003, before becoming a Court of Appeals Judge from 2003 to 2006.

He was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2006 and was chosen by his fellow Justices to serve four four-year terms as Chief Justice in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Minton is only the second Chief Justice in Kentucky to be chosen to serve four terms.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet and work with some wonderfully capable people,” Minton said. “Kentucky’s court system is one of the finest in the country and to have an opportunity to be a part of that has been a very, very great thing in my life.”

Minton will be succeeded by Chief Justice-Elect Laurance B. VanMeter.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Eugene Ward of Elizabethtown sentenced to 40 years in jail for murder.
Warren County man sentenced for murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Emmett Till protestors back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

This week, Logan County Schools will premiere their musical holiday play “Elf Jr.” in the high...
Logan Co. Schools production of Elf Jr. set to premiere this week
Michael Harding died in Kentucky in September and Julie Harding was found dead in Tennessee...
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Detectives have identified and charged 1 suspect
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate multiple cases involving damaged HVAC systems
This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer O’Connor
This week’s JA People of Action features Jennifer O’Connor