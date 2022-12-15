KY Supreme Court Chief Justice celebrates retirement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fellow Justices and city officials gathered in the Warren County Justice Center rotunda Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the retirement of Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice, John D. Minton Jr.

Having gotten his start in private practice, Minton later served as Warren County Circuit Judge from 1992 to 2003, before becoming a Court of Appeals Judge from 2003 to 2006.

He was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2006 and was chosen by his fellow Justices to serve four four-year terms as Chief Justice in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Minton is only the second Chief Justice in Kentucky to be chosen to serve four terms.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet and work with some wonderfully capable people,” Minton said. “Kentucky’s court system is one of the finest in the country and to have an opportunity to be a part of that has been a very, very great thing in my life.”

Minton will be succeeded by Chief Justice-Elect Laurance B. VanMeter.

