Logan Co. Schools production of Elf Jr. set to premiere this week

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Logan County Schools will premiere their musical holiday play “Elf Jr.” in the high school’s cafetorium.

Fans of the movie “Elf,” starring Will Farrell will recognize this musical version of Buddy the Elf leaving the North Pole to save Christmas.

Produced by the Logan County High School Theater department, it will star high school students and students from the five Logan County middle schools.

The collaborative effort between the students of all ages helped them deepen their appreciation for theater and acting.

“I feel like it’s very accepting and it’s a very big family and you could just learn how to be yourself and learn how to do these skills that you wouldn’t learn anywhere else,” said Makayla Nichols, who plays Buddy the Elf in the play.

The students hope that the community will come out to the show and enjoy the work they’ve put in.

“Everyone is working really hard to get it all to come together,” said Shaunna King who is playing Emily Hobbs, “Everyone is working really well together.”

Those that show up early to the play can walk through Logan County’s “Winter Wonderland” where there will be interactive activities and crafts for the entire family.

“It is the hallway leading up to the room where they go sit down for the play,” said LCHS student Victoria Pennington, “We set up tables up and down the hall.”

“The little kids can come in the hour before the play starts and do crafts, cookies, pictures, and there are little games they can do before the play starts,” said Kaitlyn Scruggs, a student working with Winter Wonderland.

Showtimes for the play will be Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door and all preschool-aged children and under get in for free.

