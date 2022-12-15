Logan Co. athletics program holds Christmas donation drive to help families in need

Logan County’s “Athletes Care Program” is taking donations to help families in need around the...
Logan County’s “Athletes Care Program” is taking donations to help families in need around the county for Christmas.(Logan County Schools)
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County’s ‘Athletes Care Program’ is taking donations to help families in need around the county for Christmas.

This year, they are asking for donations of gift cards, canned foods, clothing, and toys that will be distributed to families Monday morning.

A large opportunity to donate will be at the Logan County High School Junior Varsity and Varsity boys game where the school faces off against Cumberland County.

Donations can be collected at the gate.

On Monday, the athletic department will take six players from each of their teams to district schools to distribute the collected and sorted donations into the community.

For those that cannot make it to the game or to the school during school hours, there is an easy way to donate your items.

Donations can be dropped off at any of Logan County’s schools, or outside at the Indoor Athletic Facility at the high school.

“There’s a tent set up down there and a table and we have storage totes,” said Greg Howard, Logan County’s District Athletics Director, “They can just drive by, get out and put their items that they would like to donate to this needy cause in those tubs.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Eugene Ward of Elizabethtown sentenced to 40 years in jail for murder.
Warren County man sentenced for murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Emmett Till protestors back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator

Latest News

BG Rotary gives $47k in grants to local organizations to help rebuild after tornado
BG Rotary gives $47k in grants to local organizations
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
The Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club awarded grants, totaling $47,000, to four community groups...
Bowling Green Rotary presents $47,000 in grants to local organizations
Logan Co. High School presents 'Elf Jr.'
Logan Co. High School presents 'Elf Jr.'