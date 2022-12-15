Logan Co. athletics program holds Christmas donation drive to help families in need

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County’s ‘Athletes Care Program’ is taking donations to help families in need around the county for Christmas.

This year, they are asking for donations of gift cards, canned foods, clothing, and toys that will be distributed to families Monday morning.

A large opportunity to donate will be at the Logan County High School Junior Varsity and Varsity boys game where the school faces off against Cumberland County.

Donations can be collected at the gate.

On Monday, the athletic department will take six players from each of their teams to district schools to distribute the collected and sorted donations into the community.

For those that cannot make it to the game or to the school during school hours, there is an easy way to donate your items.

Donations can be dropped off at any of Logan County’s schools, or outside at the Indoor Athletic Facility at the high school.

“There’s a tent set up down there and a table and we have storage totes,” said Greg Howard, Logan County’s District Athletics Director, “They can just drive by, get out and put their items that they would like to donate to this needy cause in those tubs.”

