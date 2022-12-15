Louisville earns first win of the season after beating WKU 94-83

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball fell to Louisville Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center 93-84. The Cardinals hit 13-of-25 (52.0%) three pointers and shot 54% for the game overall.

Dayvion McKnight led WKU in scoring with 25 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jairus Hamilton finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, earning a double-double.

For the Cardinals, El Ellis had his first career double-double with 30 points and 10 assists, a career high in both categories.

WKU (8-2) got on the board first with a three from Emmanuel Akot. WKU had all the momentum early, going up 15-7.

Louisville (1-9) eventually putting up a 12-2 run to take a 21-20 lead. After McKnight scored one more time to take a short one-point lead, Louisville responded with a 3 and maintained its lead through the game.

WKU came within two points with under three minutes left but Louisville immediately answered with eight straight points. They hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a double-digit, 46-35 lead into halftime.

The onslaught continued as the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run early in the second half punctuated by a fast-break dunk by Jae’Lyn Withers made it 55-37 and forced a WKU timeout.

The Hilltoppers were able to cut into the Louisville lead from as high as 20 to as low as 10, but never got over the hump. The two teams both scored 48 points in the second frame as Louisville picked up its first win of the season.

WKU shot 47.1% from the field and knocked down nine 3-pointers. The Hilltoppers also pulled down a season-high 18 offensive rebounds, adding 19 on the defensive end to outrebound the Cardinals 37-29.

Kenny Payne earns his first win as a head coach.

WKU will finish out its non-conference schedule at South Carolina on Dec. 22. The game will be televised on the SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.

