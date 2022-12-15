Special needs students enjoy “sensory-friendly” Nutcracker performance thanks to two North Jackson Elementary students

Students, Olivia Rommes and Halle Spillman collaborated with SOMA Dance company to create sensory-friendly version of the Nutcracker for special needs students
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening on Dec. 13, students, Olivia Rommes and Halle Spillman, from North Jackson Elementary school in Barren County, made it possible for students with special needs to watch a Christmas classic, the Nutcracker.

Olivia and Halle have been working with students with exceptional needs for STLP or Student Technology Leadership Program, to give their peers a fun night out for their STLP project.

Since most of the kids have sensory and physical needs, they don’t get many opportunities to go to a big performance at Christmas time.

The girls arranged a collaboration between the school and SOMA Dance Company to put on a “Sensory Friendly” Nutcracker performance.

It was held at SOMA’s studio with lights on, lots of seating choices, and shortened dance numbers.

This gave the students an opportunity to be themselves and enjoy the ballet.

If you would like to see the stage performance of the Nutcracker, you will have two chances this weekend at the Plaza Theatre in Glasgow on Dec. 17 and 18.

Saturday, December 17, the performance begins at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 18, is the matinee performance that begins at 3 p.m.

The Plaza Theatre in Glasgow is located at 115 E Main Street, Glasgow, KY 42141

For tickets and information, log on to www.historicplaza.com.

