Turning progressively colder into the weekend!

A chance of snow showing up late next week
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was blustery and chilly, but we did get the sunshine back. Colder air settles in for the weekend.

Christmas looks FRIGID!

The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.

We stay chilly well into next week. Early to mid-week appears dry, then comes an arctic front set to arrive either Thursday or Friday, just prior to Christmas weekend. There’s a CHANCE for light snow with this system, although at this time, it’s too soon to talk possible amounts. However, it does look VERY cold for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, with highs dropping well below freezing in time for the holiday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. High 45. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Stray flurry possible. High 39. Low 24. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. High 38. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 73 (1995)

Record Low: -9 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-5.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Harding died in Kentucky in September and Julie Harding was found dead in Tennessee...
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Both were arrested on drug charges, tampering with evidence, and fleeing from police
Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

Latest News

A snow chance showing up late next week
Progressively colder into the weekend!
Dry and sunny for Thursday!
Dry and sunny for Thursday!
Dry and sunny for Thursday!
Dry and sunny for Thursday!
Weekend will have a frigid feel!
Drying out and turning colder!