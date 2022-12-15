Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase

Both were arrested on drug charges, tampering with evidence, and fleeing from police
Both were arrested on drug charges, tampering with evidence, and fleeing from police(Warren County Detention Center)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police charge two people following a high-speed chase on I-65 in Warren County.

According to court records, KSP was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145.

The driver was allegedly speeding in excess of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The pursuit lasted for several miles, until the driver, 41-year-old Armalin Alexander, was eventually arrested in Edmonson County.

His passenger, Tanya Barfield, was also taken into custody.

A witness reportedly contacted KSP, saying two bags were thrown out of the Nissan during the pursuit. The bags were recovered, and allegedly contained 30 or more bank checkbooks, credit cards and driver’s licenses of potential victims in Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee.

Police also say they found heroin or fentanyl in a plastic storage container.

Armalin was also reportedly arrested on an out-of-state warrant from Indiana for probation violations, as well as charged with fleeing or evading police, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in financial information and stolen identities.

Court records say Barfield told police she was not aware of the checkbooks, credit cards and driver’s licenses found in the car. She is currently charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking financial information and stolen identities and possession of a controlled substance.

Both Armalin and Barfield are held without bond in the Warren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Eugene Ward of Elizabethtown sentenced to 40 years in jail for murder.
Warren County man sentenced for murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
Michael Harding died in Kentucky in September and Julie Harding was found dead in Tennessee...
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Emmett Till protestors back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally

Latest News

Rotary club awards over $47K in grants for disaster relief
Rotary club awards over $47K in grants for disaster relief
Two arrested after high speed chase on I-65
Two arrested after high speed chase on I-65
BGPD still looking for second HVAC thief
BGPD still looking for second alleged HVAC thief
2 Barren Co. students team up with SOMA dance company to create sensory-friendly version of...
Special needs students enjoy “sensory-friendly” Nutcracker performance thanks to two North Jackson Elementary students
Barren Co.students collaborate with SOMA Dance company to make a sensory-friendly version of...
Barren Co.students collaborate with SOMA Dance company to make a sensory-friendly version of the Nutcracker