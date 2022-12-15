WKU volleyball’s Lauren Matthews earns fourth All-American title; Briggs named Honorable Mention

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball made history Wednesday morning as fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews landed on her third American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American team, earning Second Team nods. To go along with an Honorable Mention accolade in 2019, Matthews is now the fourth Hilltopper to earn four All-American titles -- the first with three team titles. Senior Paige Briggs was also commemorated for an outstanding season, as she was named All-American Honorable Mention for 2022, garnering her second All-American title in her four years on The Hill.

Being rewarded for her career success, Matthews was named the Conference USA Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year award for the second straight season. Additionally, the Indianapolis, Ind., native earned First Team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team for the fourth-straight season. Earlier this month, Matthews repeated for a third season as the AVCA’s South Region Player of the Year, along with her fourth All-Region mark in her career.

She closed the season totaling 467 kills and 114 total blocks for averages of 4.21 and 1.03 per set, respectively. Matthews started all 111 sets for the Hilltoppers in the middle this season. She is now the Hilltoppers’ all-time blocks leader, leaving her mark by stuffing 530 blocks on The Hill, and setting career highs in her final season for the Red and White with a 30-kill, 13-block match against C-USA rival Rice to win the conference title outright. Matthews is also second in all-time kills at WKU, hitting 1,882 in her five seasons, just surpassing Hilltopper great Alyssa Cavanaugh, during the C-USA Volleyball Tournament.

Prior to the NCAA post-season, Matthews led the nation in career hitting percentage, coming down at a .422 clip through her five seasons. Senior Paige Briggs wrapped up her senior season playing six rotations and 111 sets for the Red and White and marked her career 1,000th kill and 1,000th dig in 2022, along with averaging 3.75 kills a set and a .324 hitting clip. The Ortonville, Michigan native picks up her second honorable mention status, after earning the regards back in the 2020-21 season along with the AVCA’s South Region Player of the Year nods. Briggs has four AVCA All-Region titles, was named the South Region Freshman of the Year in 2019, and picked up Conference USA First Team All-Conference and All-Tournment titles for the fourth straight year. Matthews’ and Briggs’ All-American honors mark the 28th accolades in program history awarded by the AVCA, with 11 different Hilltoppers combining for the mark.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.