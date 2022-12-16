10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire

“She was on fire,” Alistair said. “I got all the fire out, but I was really scared also.”
“She was on fire,” Alistair said. “I got all the fire out, but I was really scared also.”(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Bardstown Fire Department on Friday for his heroic efforts to save his grandmother.

Alistair Leger was presented with several awards in front of his class at Foster Heights Elementary.

In December, Leger was staying with his grandmother when they both experienced a scare.

The 80-year-old was smoking a cigarette next to an oxygen tank when she caught on fire.

Leger quickly started patting his grandmother down and pouring water on her, trying to put out the flames on both her and the chair she was sitting in.

Once he knew the flames were out, he immediately picked up the phone and called 911.

On Friday, Leger met the 911 dispatcher who helped keep him calm. He was also given a medal of bravery from 911 dispatchers, in addition to his award from firefighters.

Hundreds of students applauded his efforts, but Leger is humble and doesn’t care for the attention.

“Well, I really don’t expect to get anything in return for doing something good,” he said.

Leger said his grandmother has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
Allen County Missing Juvenile
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Russellville community member raises $750 for local McDonald's worker.
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical...
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
To donate to Room in the Inn you can visit their website at Roomintheinnbg.org and to get in...
Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx

Latest News

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme
The Governor says flu remains widespread in the state. It is something we don’t usually see...
Illnesses remain widespread statewide as holiday gatherings approach
Scottsville man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm
Federal Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Russellville community member raises $750 for local McDonald's worker.
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members