Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Allen County Missing Juvenile
Allen County Missing Juvenile(ACSO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said.

Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants, and black boots.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Abagail Coffee, please contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

