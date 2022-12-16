Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said.

Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants, and black boots.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Abagail Coffee, please contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

