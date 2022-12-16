American student missing in France is alive, father says

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, went missing while studying abroad in France.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ken Deland Jr., the American student missing in France, is alive, his father told CNN on Friday morning.

“He is alive. That’s all I can say,” Ken Deland Sr. said. The father got the news as he was on a call with CNN.

The college student was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he went missing in late November.

The young man is in Spain, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Harding died in Kentucky in September and Julie Harding was found dead in Tennessee...
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Both were arrested on drug charges, tampering with evidence, and fleeing from police
Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
Police respond.
Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
Satellite launched to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
New satellite launched to monitor water on Earth