Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location.

The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just about all the laundromat could withstand, along with all the other stores in the strip mall.

“I think it’s going to work out okay it’s just a little bit heart-breaking- or it’s a whole lot heart-breaking,” said the owner, Cinda Arnold.

Arnold says that according to their landlord, the roof and the structure of the building could become even more unstable than it already was during the upcoming winter months.

“We had to redo all of the gas lines. [The tornado] blew out some of the electronics on some of the machines, and then of course glass was embedded in different pieces of equipment- washers and dryers,” said Arnold.

They are moving to a newer location off Russellville Road that is 500 square feet larger than their current shop. Even though the new location is bigger, the owner explains that they did put up a fight to stay where they were at.

“I understand when you don’t own a building you only lease then you have to do what your landlord says so that’s just the way it goes you have to do what your landlord says,” said Arnold.

But the owner says that right now, they are spending more on repairs than they are making a profit.

“Today I am, but I’m not going to [make less than I’m spending] in the future,” said Arnold.

She also explained that no matter how much it hurt to have to move from their current shop, that she is still thankful they had a year to prepare mentally for the move.

The locally owned business will relocate to 1901 Russellville Road sometime after the first of the year, and Arnold is confident her customers will follow them as they make the switch.

