Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives.

“It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made it out in five minutes, we would not have made it,” said John Carnahan.

Elizabeth Carnahan woke up her husband, John, saying she smelled smoke coming from inside their mobile home.

John was able to find the source of the fire, but it was too late.

John, Elizabeth, and their three children, Gavin, J.J., and Marie, were able to evacuate their home safely after it had caught fire.

Posted by John Wesley on Thursday, December 8, 2022

“Our lives are the only thing that we saved. Everything else is gone,” said Carnahan.

Although he is thankful that his family made it out alive, John said the pain of seeing his family’s home destroyed will not go away anytime soon.

“We had made so many plans and everything has just gone so wrong. It is not just the physical fact that we have lost everything, we have lost our future plans,” said Carnahan. “We have lost any hope of being as independent as we can be. We are honestly still looking for somewhere to rent.”

John says that the amount of support he and his family have received is insurmountable and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“You know there are good people out there, and we have really come to find that our faith in humanity has been restored,” said Carnahan. “I guess the only message that I would have for anyone is, do not give up hope. Keep moving forward. If you are not moving forward, then nobody knows what you need.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Carnahan family to help with recovery efforts. If you would like to donate to help recovery efforts, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.