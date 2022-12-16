Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned.

Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.

No injuries have been reported.

EMA is asking for everyone to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.