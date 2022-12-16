Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned.

Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.

No injuries have been reported.

EMA is asking for everyone to use caution in the area.

