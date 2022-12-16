The deadline to pay your 2022 Bowling Green property taxes is approaching

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have yet to pay your 2022 property taxes, the deadline is approaching.

The City of Bowling Green mailed out property tax invoices back in October and is expected to have all taxes paid by Dec. 31.

“The property taxes that are paid into the city are used to pay for city services things like police, fire, and public works. Any city service is paid for through the property tax collections,” said Bowling Green’s Public Information Officer, Debbie West.

The Treasury office collects property taxes for the city and the Bowling Green Independent School System.

Each invoice noted that the payments were due by the end of this month in order to avoid a 10% penalty.

Citizens have the option to pay in person at the City Hall Annex located at 1017 College Street.

Offices are open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Payments can also be mailed if postmarked by Dec. 31 or dropped in the overnight drop box located outside the City Hall Annex.

For a $2 transaction fee, payments are also accepted online here.

To make a payment online you will need the property tax invoice number, date, and amount.

People with mortgage escrow accounts should confirm with their mortgage company that their taxes were paid. It is the property owner’s responsibility to confirm payment is made by the deadline.

Property values are determined by the Warren County Property Valuation Administrator. In Kentucky, the property is valued at 100% of fair market value at the beginning of every year.

If you have not received a city tax invoice or have any other questions, you can contact the City’s Treasury Office at (270) 393-3000.

