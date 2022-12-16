Greenwood Boys Soccer finds its new head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eric Bowers was named the new head coach for the Greenwood Boy’s Soccer team.

“We will have the staff here,” Bowers said. “We have the support and we have the young men to be able to win games and challenge in the region and hopefully go even further into the state.”

Bowers graduated from Greenwood in 2009 and has been an assistant for the Gators the for the last two years and previously was an assistant at Warren Central.

He says he’s ready to instill certain intangibles into the Gators.

“It’s just a mentality and the attitude. A lot of the things that make a winning team are intangible things. it’s not about the best person on the field at all times,” he said. “It’s having that winning mindset and having that attitude to go out there and challenge whoever.”

Bowers is ecstatic about next fall, but if there’s one thing he’s really excited about is to compete.

“I set our schedule for next year and there are no cupcake games,” Bowers said. “I want to get out there and show these boys that they can challenge against anybody in the state and that’s what I’m really excited to do.”

You can catch coach Bowers and the Gators in action next fall.

