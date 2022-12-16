Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say

A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities say a human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the facility located on Highway 70 East after workers felt unsure of their find. Officers ran several tests on the find and later confirmed it to be a human heart.

Police are now searching the salt piles to see if any other human body parts remain.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the heart was determined to be that of an adult male. Additional DNA testing will be performed to try to determine the heart’s origin.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be led by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

