Metcalfe Co. High School introduces new head softball coach

By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School announced Friday the hiring of Cole Poynter as the new softball coach for Lady Hornets.

Poynter and Assistant Coach Deena Hurt met with the team Thursday, Dec. 15.
Poynter and Assistant Coach Deena Hurt met with the team Thursday, Dec. 15.(Submitted Photo)

Poynter is a 2004 graduate of Metcalfe County High.

He, his wife Amber, and their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn are residents of Metcalfe County and have been involved in youth softball for many years.

Poynter participated in multiple high school sports before playing collegiate golf.

He said he knows firsthand what it takes to make a program competitive year in and year out.

“My goal is to bring a winning mentality to our girls and establish a culture where we can step on the field with any team and expect to win. It might not happen overnight, but if we have girls buy into this culture, we can expect good things very soon,” Poynter said.

“We are excited to have Coach Poynter join our Hornet family. His experience and passion for the sport are what we need to lead our softball program into the future,” said Athletic Director Matt Shirley.

“I want to build a program - one day, one practice, one drill at a time,” said Poynter. “So when kids in the lower ranks get the opportunity to play high school softball, they can walk in day one and be successful.”

The new high school softball season begins in March.

