Metcalfe Co. High School selects new head baseball coach

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School has named Daniel Garrett as the new head coach of the high school baseball team.

Garrett is a 1997 graduate of Metcalfe County High School and a 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky.

He coached middle school baseball for four years and is in his fourth year coaching the MCMS basketball team.

“I’m extremely honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead the baseball program at Metcalfe County High School,” Garrett said. “It’s an exciting challenge, and I’m humbled to lead these young men on and off the field.”

“Many of our baseball players are familiar with Coach Garrett and his style of team leadership,” said Athletic Director Matt Shirley. We welcome his experience and expertise to the high school level and look forward to the future of Hornet Baseball.”

“My goal is to build a program on the varsity level that creates a culture that reaches all grades and ages of students in our school system,” said Garrett. “I want a structured and disciplined program that encourages and challenges and creates success for all our student-athletes.”

