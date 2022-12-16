Over 200 children given gifts at local Boys and Girls Club’s Christmas Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All was merry and bright at the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club, as the organization kicked off its annual Christmas party.

Preparations for the party began in October when club members filled out forms to share their Christmas wishes.

From there, Bowling Green community members could adopt a clubber and either buy them presents themselves, or give money to the club for shopping.

Over 200 children were given an assortment of gifts, including clothing, school supplies, and toys.

“Our families really appreciate this little extra something at Christmastime,” said club CEO Liz Bernard Clark. “Times are hard on everybody, so it just means a lot to be able to provide this.”

While it may be too late to adopt a club member, the club is still accepting donations for Christmas.

Donations can be made at the club’s main site at 260 Scott Way or on the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club website.

