Potter Gray students make Christmas donation to The HIVE

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local elementary school students chose to give back this holiday season

Students at Potter Gray Elementary School were given a choice this holiday season. The fourth-grade class could either participate in a gift exchange or gather donations for a local nonprofit.

The students unanimously chose to donate supplies to The HIVE, a local nonprofit that benefits adults with disabilities.

“These kids, when given that choice are like no no no, we want to help somebody. I mean, I think that’s so beyond their years. It’s... it fills my heart,” said Laura Orsland, Founder of The HIVE.

The teachers at Potter Gray say that the students would much rather give gifts than receive them.

“I think giving them that opportunity to give to something that means so much-- that they can see how much that helps them at our school and so it just wasn’t even a question, it makes me so happy that they choose to do that on their own,” said Catherine Hogan, Fourth Grade Social Studies Teacher.

The fourth-grade class could either participate in a gift exchange with this tradition of giving back to a local non-profit each year.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.