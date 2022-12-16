Rehabilitated barred owls successfully released into the wild

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two injured barred owls were found after a severe storm in early November. They both suffered from head injuries and were in shock. The owls were quickly taken to a wildlife veterinarian, where they have been recovering since.

“When they first came in, both animals were in shock, so the first thing that I do, once they get over the shock, I x-ray them to determine if there are any broken bones or any kind of serious injuries, and we kind of make a decision from there, what the next steps should be,” said Brad Powell, a veterinary technician at the Veterinary Medical Center in Glasgow.

Officials say that the best thing to do whenever injured wildlife is found is to contact your local wildlife rehabilitation center or a veterinarian. If they are unable to pick up the animal, they will often have resources available for where the animal can be taken.

Powell said, “There are many professional rehabbers in the area, you can always look that up online and contact them and they’ll be glad to finish the job, raise the animal, or see to it and make sure it’s healthy and then release it back into the wild.”

In extreme circumstances, if the animal must be moved, officials say it is important to do so safely and with a plan for where the animal will be taken. Once there, the animal should be contained and left alone until a professional can observe it.

“The major thing is, if the animal is in shock, put them in a quiet and dark place, and contain them,” said Jim Heltsley, a veterinarian at the Veterinary Medical Center.

Officials say that the most important aspect of rehabilitating any animal is keeping contact with humans to an absolute minimum for the safety of both humans and animals.

“Part of that is limiting contact with humans, with human beings. The only time that I handle these animals is to take them out to clean their cage, put them in another cage, and put them back,” said Powell.

Due to the right steps being taken with the owls, they were successfully released into their original territories.

