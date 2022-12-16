Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx

By Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it.

“I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.

Room in the Inn provides emergency winter shelter to those in need. They operate from November 14 through March 15, seven days a week.

Those that may need their services stop at the registration center, once they are registered and signed up, they are then shown to a church and fed dinner.

To donate to Room in the Inn, you can visit their website, or get in contact with them by calling (270) 599-6401.

They are located at 1033 U.S. 31 W Bypass.

